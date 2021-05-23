Virginia trooper seizes pounds of crack cocaine, marijuana during I-95 DUI stop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A state trooper netted a massive cache of drugs when he pulled over a drunk driver along Interstate 95 in Henrico County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Trooper J. Rivera stopped a car he clocked at 94 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 north near the exit for Chamberlayne Avenue, state police officials posted on Facebook.

When the trooper pulled over the driver around 1 a.m., he found 5 pounds of crack cocaine and 25 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Troopers said 36-year-old Sohail Farooque of Chester was arrested on DUI and illegal drug charges.

Farooque is being held at the Henrico County Jail, according to online records.

