Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia trooper seizes pounds of crack cocaine, marijuana during I-95 DUI stop

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
A DUI traffic stop on I-95 in Henrico County early Saturday, May 22, netted 5 pounds of crack cocaine and 25 pounds of marijuana
95DuiStop05222021.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 13:52:06-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A state trooper netted a massive cache of drugs when he pulled over a drunk driver along Interstate 95 in Henrico County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Trooper J. Rivera stopped a car he clocked at 94 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 north near the exit for Chamberlayne Avenue, state police officials posted on Facebook.

When the trooper pulled over the driver around 1 a.m., he found 5 pounds of crack cocaine and 25 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Troopers said 36-year-old Sohail Farooque of Chester was arrested on DUI and illegal drug charges.

Farooque is being held at the Henrico County Jail, according to online records.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.