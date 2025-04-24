Police: Florida men arrested on I-95 with nearly $2 million worth of cocaine in car

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Two Florida men were arrested in Virginia after police found nearly $2 million worth of cocaine in their vehicle.

Police pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 95 in Greensville County Wednesday morning for following too closely to another vehicle.

"Following a positive alert by a narcotics canine, a search of the vehicle was conducted," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The search located 20 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of just under $2 million."

Virginia State Police

Joel Garcia-Damian, 36, of Doral, Florida, and Luis Abdiel Padilla-Martell, 23, of Miami, were both charged with possession with intent to distribute and transportation of narcotics into the Commonwealth with the intent to distribute.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.