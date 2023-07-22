How one Richmond social club is raising awareness about lupus and to celebrate 'warriors'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cobra One Social Club in Richmond has a mission of spreading awareness about lupus through walks, motorcycle rides, dances and a brunch.

Lupus is a chronic, long-term disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body, according to the National Institute of Health.

The club is personally touched by the disease with three of its current members having lupus as well as their current vice president's brother.

They organize multiple events to celebrate their and other lupus “warriors.”

"We don't call them survivors," Darleen Brown, the vice president of the club, explained. "We call them warriors because they are steadily fighting every day to conquer this disease in hope of finding a cure."

The club is holding a lupus awareness brunch Sunday from noon to at the Diversity Center on Sherwood Avenue.

You can contact them on the Cobra One Social Club Facebook page.

All proceeds go to Lupus in Color and the Lupus Foundation of Virginia in hopes of finding a cure.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.