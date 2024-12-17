Richmond collects 15,000 coats for kids: 'This is what Christmas is all about'

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 and our viewers are helping keep kids warm this winter by taking part in the Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids program.

A Monday afternoon ribbon cutting kicked off the distribution of the nearly 15,000 coats collected through the month of November.

Puritan Cleaners cleaned and repaired each donated coat as necessary before turning them over to the Salvation Army for distribution in the community.

Sara Moncrieff , with Puritan Cleanrs, said the community really came through for this year's Coats for Kids.

"You would hope this many people in your community care about their neighbors and about taking time out of their day to give back, but when you see them all in one place and you see the fruit of their efforts, it's just it's a wonderful thing," Moncrieff said. "This is what Christmas is all about."

The Salvation Army will begin distributing the coats to the community Tuesday morning.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok