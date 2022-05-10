Coastal flooding closes roads in the Northern Neck

NORTHERN NECK, Va. -- A storm brewing off of the coast of Virginia caused flooding in low-lying areas of the Northern Neck region on Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the southbound lanes of Route 17 is closed at the Mount Landing Creek bridge in Essex County for flooding.

Northbound and southbound traffic are sharing the northbound bridge, which is unaffected by the flooding. VDOT crews are directing traffic at the scene.

Service on the Sunnybank ferry in Northumberland County and the Merry Point ferry in Lancaster County has been suspended due to the flooding.

Naylors Beach Road in Richmond County is also closed to through traffic.

According to the National Weather Service, the coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

