Surf's up! Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic celebrates surf culture at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Posted at 7:12 PM, May 29, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Surf’s up! Hundreds of surfers gathered at the Oceanfront Saturday for the 19th annual Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic, which lasts all Memorial Day Weekend.

Many are celebrating a weekend of surf culture with sports, art and music.

The Surf Art Expo showcases surf-inspired art on the boardwalk. More than 60 artists will sell their wares illustrating the ocean, sea life and tropical themes.

And then there's the largest longboard surfing event. More than 200 amateurs and pro athletes will be competing — with a Pro prize purse totaling $9,000!

A new military surf division will honor our armed forces and veterans.

And on Monday, there will be a Memorial Day paddle out to honor our fallen heroes.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Steel Pier Classic & Surf Art Expo Facebook page.

