Eight people displaced following fire at Richmond apartment building

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fire at a Richmond apartment building has left eight people displaced.

The single-alarm fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, at a building on the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Richmond.

Only two apartments within the building suffered damage. Two people inside the apartment at the time of the fire were rescued by fire companies and required no medical treatment.

The source of the fire is still under investigation.

