Richmond family loses home after driver crashes into building

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Red Cross was called to help a Richmond family who lost their home when a driver crashed into the building. The driver left the scene of the crash on Saturday afternoon before police arrived.

"Crews responded to 1318 Coalter Street for the report of a motor vehicle crash. Once on scene, they found major damage to a wall of the two-story apartment building," a spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department posted on social media. "The damage was reportedly caused by a car, but the striking vehicle had left the scene. Crews immediately started evacuating the affected apartment as well as the unit above."

A building inspector ended up condemning the first-floor apartment.

"The American Red Cross Virginia Region was requested to assist three adults and one child in the impacted apartment on the first floor and one adult from the unit above," the post continued. "One resident was transported to a local hospital with reported back pains sustained from the incident."

