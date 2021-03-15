Coalition of brewers produce special beer honoring female brewers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A coalition of Virginia brewers are celebrating women in the beer industry all month with a special beer flavor.

Pink Boots Society is an international organization that aims to promote and support female brewers through various programs, scholarships and financial assistance opportunities.

In honor of Women's history month members have produced an exclusive flavored beer that several Virginia brewers will be selling to benefit the organization.

Proceeds from this effort will help Pink Boots bring more women into the industry, according to member and head brewers at Makers Craft, Michele Lowney.

"When I started, I think there were 10 head brewers at the time. Now there's probably hundreds of them and there's thousands of women in the industry," said Lowney.

Brewers including Makers Craft, Tradition, Bold Marine and Wasserhund are all helping to produce the Pink Boots special, according to a report from WTKR.

"It's about equality, and if half the population is female then half the workforce should always be female," said Aaron Holley, the owner of Wasserhund Brewing Company.

The beer will take a couple of weeks to produce and will be available at various locations in Virginia. You will notice the beer at select locations by its bright pink packaging.