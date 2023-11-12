Street renamed in honor of 'dedicated' Huguenot Coach Bo Jones

RICHMOND, Va. – A street was renamed in honor of longtime Huguenot High School Football Coach Leroy Bo Jones Sr. on Saturday.

Richmond Public Schools unveiled the street sign, which is near the Southside school, during a dedication ceremony of Coach Bo Jones Way.

Jones, who died in 2021 at the age of 72, was remembered as a dedicated coach, mentor and source of inspiration to students for more than 40 years, according to officials with the school system.