Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Street renamed in honor of 'dedicated' Huguenot Coach Bo Jones

Street renamed in honor of 'dedicated' Huguenot Coach Bo Jones
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 13:15:02-05

RICHMOND, Va. – A street was renamed in honor of longtime Huguenot High School Football Coach Leroy Bo Jones Sr. on Saturday.

Richmond Public Schools unveiled the street sign, which is near the Southside school, during a dedication ceremony of Coach Bo Jones Way.

Jones, who died in 2021 at the age of 72, was remembered as a dedicated coach, mentor and source of inspiration to students for more than 40 years, according to officials with the school system.

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone