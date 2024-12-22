Toy drive 'like a whole party' continues legacy of beloved high school coach

RICHMOND, Va. — Families gathered to experience a Christmas wonderland at Coach B's Toy Drive and Giveaway in Richmond on Saturday.

The event honors Marvin Bridges Sr., the longtime high school football and basketball coach who dedicated over 30 years to serving his community.

Organizers said the toy drive and giveaway, which featured storytelling, pictures with Santa, music, and more, continues Bridges' legacy.

"It’s like a whole party. You can actually be here all day. We have snacks, we have music, we have raffles," one of Bridges' daughters explained. "This is something we’ve been doing for four years in honor of our father."

Thanks to sponsorships and donations, children received new toys, games, books, bikes, and sporting goods, making the holiday season brighter for some families.

