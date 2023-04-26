CNU forming committee to review how sexual assault allegations are handled

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Christopher Newport University announced it will be forming a committee to review how the administration handles sexual assault allegations.

It comes after a forum on Monday, where students and alumni called for change, claiming the university mishandled rape and sexual assault cases.

Alumni, students allege Christopher Newport University Title IX office mishandled sex assault cases

CNU alumni started a petition and wrote a letter to the administration, calling for changes in how the Title IX office handles these cases.

CNU president Thompson sent an email to the university community saying in part:

“We all agree that we must address the pain, hurt and fear that were expressed Monday night at the student forum and that our alumnae Brooke Nixon, Caroline Tsui and Emily Sullivan brought forward as they courageously shared their experiences over the weekend, as well as Monday evening.

We all agree that we must address the pain, hurt, and fear that were expressed Monday night at the student forum.”

CNU said the newly announced Title IX review committee will be comprised of faculty, administration and students, with University counsel as an adviser and a Title IX expert outside of the university.

The committee will conduct a comprehensive review of Title IX operations, procedures, policies, culture, practices and reporting requirements.

"I think that’s a great step towards trying to bridge the gap between administration and students in an area where we feel like we don’t have a voice," said Anna Jane Johnson, a CNU student.

Katherine Vander Vennet, a CNU graduate, calls it a step in the right direction.

"As a student who is familiar with the process firsthand, I’m very appreciative that the administration seems to be taking this seriously and willing to make steps in the right direction," Vennet said.

One alumna, Brooke Nixon, says she still wants to see other issues addressed.

"There’s a lack of trust in the current leadership of the Title IX office. That was the one thing that wasn’t addressed in the letter," Nixon said. "We don’t have faith and trust in the current Title IX director. When that happens, it’s time to bring in new leadership to help rebuild that trust."

Faith Tanous, who is a CNU student and president of "Where is the Line," said the organization met with CNU President Adelia Thompson on Wednesday to address student concerns.

"We went into this meeting with about 20 pages of our action plan. It was a very good meeting and I felt a lot better coming out of it," Tanous said. "It’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders talking with her. I feel like this is going to restore a lot of hope in the Title IX office."

The university says the committee will be appointed and announced next week, and begin their work immediately.



CNU said the Committee will have a deadline of July 31, 2023, to deliver a report and recommendations to the university's president.