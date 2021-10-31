NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Christopher Newport University Scholar in Residence Sophia A. Nelson said Thursday that she has decided not to come to campus for a previously arranged meeting with students on November 9, after a tweet that many students at the university say is homophobic went viral.

On October 11, Nelson, an author and journalist, tweeted her viewpoints on bisexuality regarding a DC comic book character. She wrote, "I don't get why this is necessary. I don't! What if Christian parents of children reading comic books don't want their kids exposed to bi-sexual characters? This is being pushed on kids."

Nelson has since taken the tweet down.

Dr. Danielle Stern, a communications professor at the university, responded to Nelson's tweet with an emailed open letter distributed through the school, and many students signed a petition asking for Nelson's removal from the university. The university also responded, noting the tweet caused, "real damage here, causing pain, and anger."

President Paul Trible went on to say they will, "help heal, and do the work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion."

In an open letter to the school, Nelson said the controversy stemming from the tweet has "unfairly damaged both [her] professional reputation and character," and claimed that CNU's response to her tweet makes the school "unsafe for academic freedom and free thought."

"My being a visiting scholar here cannot preclude my right to engage on controversial issues outside of campus," Nelson wrote. "The difference between me and those who want to banish, remove, and condemn me, is that I respect their right to respond to my opinions with equal fervor. That’s what makes our country unique and the university setting so valuable and needed. I simply do not agree, however, that my tweeted question, or any of my previous tweets before I was ever invited to CNU warrant attempts to call me ugly names, slap on damaging labels, and remove me from my position."

Nelson said despite her decision to skip the arranged meeting, she intends to honor her contract with the university.

Nelson's full letter is as follows: