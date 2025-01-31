Virginia veteran and comic book artist Clutch honors his fallen friends through graphic novels

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Willie “Clutch” Grimes, a comic book artist, spends hours sketching in his home studio in Chesterfield.

"This is kind of like a quiet area. It is a sanctuary for me," Clutch said.

Clutch, a native of Richmond, uses different art techniques to create his comics.

"I find that if I got used to just doing digital too much, then for some reason I forget how to use a pencil,” he explained.

He starts with traditional pencil sketches and then moves to digital tools to add the finishing touches.

His comics often focus on the battles of World War II, and he wants readers to feel what the soldiers experienced.

"When I’m doing a tank and the guys are driving, if it is cold I want you to understand what it is like to be cold,” Clutch said.

Clutch's art is influenced by his own experiences as a Master Sergeant in the military.

On April 1, 2008, he suffered a traumatic brain injury when a bomb exploded near him in Iraq.

Even 17 years later, he still deals with pain and remembers his friends who didn't come home.

"There is not a day that goes by I don’t think of them," he said.

To cope with his challenges, Clutch turned to art.

"I started seeing things differently," he said.

His passion for drawing has helped him heal, and now more people are noticing his talent on social media.

Clutch's work is featured in a new graphic novel titled “War Stories: The Battle of Britain,” on display at the Virginia War Memorial.

The exhibit takes over the entire Veteran’s Art Gallery and honors the soldiers of World War II.

“I wish I could shake every one of their hands and thank them. Especially to those who didn’t come home,” Clutch said.

Virginia War Memorial Executive Director Clay Mountcastle praised Clutch’s artwork as a big hit.

“Clutch’s War Stories is a show stopper,” Mountcastle said. “It is engaging. It grabs you.”

It took Clutch five years to finish the graphic novel, and he feels proud of his accomplishment.

“It may be hard some days. Some days I may want to shut the door and lock it away but you got to find a way. You got to keep moving forward,” he explained.

Visitors to the exhibit will also see items from Clutch’s military past, like his battle gear and a tribute to his lost friends.

“So without that part, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said, reflecting on how his experiences shaped his art.

Clutch hopes his story encourages others facing their own battles.

“There is something out there for you. Just don’t give up,” he said. “Find that outlet whatever it may be that you find joy in and try to hold onto it.”

You can buy Clutch's graphic novel, “The Battle of Britain,” at the Virginia War Memorial’s gift shop, with the profits going to help other veterans.

“It is healing and then it is hard,” he concluded. “I’m honored and humbled. Really humbled. I’m just thankful.”

