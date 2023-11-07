Police share new details about shooting at Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police released more information about a Monday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

'On Monday, November 6, 2023, at approximately 7:01 p.m., Henrico Police was dispatched to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane (near Brook Road) for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a juvenile male, 17 years of age, and an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds to the legs," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in a Tuesday afternoon email. "Officers immediately started life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived on scene. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where they continue to receive treatment."

Police said the shooting happened inside an apartment.

Two people "believed to be involved in the shooting" were detained for questioning, according to police.

One of the detained individuals was arrested on drug and gun charges. Police said those charges were unrelated to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Egan at 804-501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.