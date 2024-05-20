Click It or Ticket enforcement begins ahead of Memorial Day travel weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the Memorial Day holiday happening this weekend and summer just around the corner, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and law enforcement across the Commonwealth are teaming up for a Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

That means that drivers can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement out on the roads.'

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, a recent statewide seat belt survey showed that 26.8% of Virginians don't wear a seat belt while in a car.

Last year, according to the department, 54% of people killed in traffic crashes in Virginia were not wearing restraints.

And this Memorial Day travel weekend is expected to be one for the record books. AAA reports that 38.4 million people are expected to travel by car for the holiday. That's the most ever since AAA began forecasting holiday travel back in 2000.

In Virginia, just over a million drivers are expected to be out on the roads for the holiday weekend. That's 4% higher than last year and less than 2% shy of the Memorial Day travel record set in 2005.

“Travelers could see busy roads and traffic in a lot of areas this holiday weekend which increases the risk of a crash,” said Morgan Dean, Manager for Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “That’s why it’s so important for drivers to buckle up, everyone, every trip, before they pull out of the driveway or parking space.”

The Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign runs through June 2.

