25 dogs and cats find forever homes at Clear the Shelter event in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 25 dogs and cats found their forever homes during the Clear the Shelter event at the Henrico County Police Animal Shelter.

The adoption event Saturday hoped to find homes for all of the Glen Allen shelter’s adoptable dogs, cats and even guinea pigs in just one day.

Henrico Humane Society’s 25 volunteers assisted shelter staff members with the adoptions so that the animals could interact with potential adopters.

Spay and neuter was included with all adoptions thanks to support by the William A. Harrison Jr. Foundation.

Click here to view more available pets.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.