Clear backpacks required for all Petersburg students

PETERSBURG, Va. — Students in Petersburg City Public Schools will be required to bring clear backpacks to class when school returns on September 5.

The administration made the policy change in response to recent concerns expressed by parents regarding safety and violence in and around schools, as well as a heightened need for enhanced security measures across all grade levels after recent school violence incidents across the state, according to a press release.

Petersburg Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling said they also had their teachers and staff in mind when drafting the policy change.

“I know we talk a lot about our children, which is our most precious commodity, but we want to make something that our educators feel safe when our children are coming into their doors with their backpacks,” Dr. Sterling explained.

This will impact students in at all school levels.

“A lot of times when kids are coming to schools, even our younger children, they're packing toys,” Sterling stated. “They're packing different things that are not appropriate for school. So this gives us an opportunity to see immediately through the backpacks.”

The district will provide students their first backpack at no cost, but a replacement will cost $10.

Distribution of the clear backpacks will begin during the district’s back to school event on August 19 at the Petersburg Sports Complex.

Backpacks will also be distributed during each school's open house.

Petersburg Schools shared additional details about the policy change:

● Limited Items and Sizing: Students will be allowed to carry a total of three items. They include: one clear backpack and one small bag, no larger than 6”x9”x5”. This additional small bag may be carried either within the backpack or outside of the backpack. Students may also carry a singular non-clear lunch box.

● Backpack Restrictions: While backpacks are allowed during the day at school buildings, auditoriums and gymnasiums, no backpacks will be allowed at athletic events.

● Prohibited Items: Mesh backpacks, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size applicable to the one additional bag that may be carried per the policy are prohibited.

The changes are in addition to metal detectors, security officers and detection wands inside schools.

Soon, the district will also install vape detection systems inside some middle and high schools.