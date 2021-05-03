'Clean the Bay Day' will be a week-long event this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's annual litter cleanup event, "Clean the Bay Day," is returning in June after being canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

And, it's returning with a special twist. Clean the Bay Day will be a week-long effort this year instead of just one day.

That means more time to take action for the environment, and more time to do it safely and socially-distanced at any location convenient to you.

Volunteers can participate by cleaning up litter anywhere, planting native plants or installing a rain barrel. You can form a virtual team and keep track of your collective efforts online throughout the week.

Clean the Bay Day (week) will run from May 31 through June 5. Volunteers are encouraged to post videos and photos on social media and enter to win prizes by using the hashtag #CleanTheBayDay.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) said registration and reporting results are required to participate and win prizes. Prizes will be provided in several categories.

For 31 straight years, thousands of volunteers gathered at hundreds of cleanup sites across Virginia on the first Saturday in June and recovered over 100,000 pounds of litter every year.

Last year was the first time the CBF has ever had to cancel the event.

You can find more information on how to participate and register here.