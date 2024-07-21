Wait until you see how much trash volunteers picked up at Pony Pasture

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation cleaned up litter at Pony Pasture in Richmond on Saturday morning.

"A popular summer spot that drew scores of Richmond residents to its hiking and biking trails as well as paddlers to its rapids Saturday, Pony Pasture is also unfortunately a site for a high volume of litter," officials with the foundation wrote.

Fifteen volunteers were able to fill 10 30 gallons trash bags with litter during the two-hour Clean the Bay Day RVA.

The crew removed everything from s such as diapers, bookshelves, wheel covers and beer cans.

The Art on Wheels group used some of the litter to create works of art.

More than 100,000 pounds of litter were removed from Virginia's waterways at over 200 locations during this year's statewide Clean the Bay Day event on June 1.

