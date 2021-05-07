Woman, 17-year-old girl killed in Lancaster crash; another teen critically injured

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 20-year-old woman killed in a Lancaster County wreck that also killed a 17-year-old girl and left another teen critically injured.

Troopers were called to a crash on Route 607 less than a mile east of Hillcrest Lane just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Cavalier was headed east on Route 607 when it crossed the center line," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said. "The Cavalier ran off the road to the left where it struck trees and overturned."

The car's driver, a 17-year-old girl, died of her injuries at the scene, according to troopers.

A passenger in the back seat, 20-year-old Clayresha P Chewning of Kilmarnock, also died of her injuries at the scene, officials said.

A 17-year-old passenger in the front seat was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Davenport said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.