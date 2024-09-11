She lives the American dream in a Virginia bakery: 'I will always be very grateful with this country'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Buttery Baking House has a loyal crowd of customers who come every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for delicious pastries. However, the bakery often runs out of treats and has to close early.

"We sell out quickly and don’t have anything left to offer," owner Claudia Glazier told CBS 6 reporter Wayne Covil.

Claudia Glazier, originally from El Salvador, moved to the U.S. in 2003 and now calls Petersburg home.

She works every day of the week because she loves baking and feels thankful for the opportunities she's had in America.

"I’m happy because I get to do what I love," Glazier said. She got emotional as she talked about her gratitude for the country. "No matter how hard it is, you have to learn the language, embrace a new culture, and understand the community's needs."

WTVR

Claudia’s baking skills come from her mother, who ran a bakery in El Salvador.

"My mother had a bakery, and she taught me everything she knew," Glazier remembered.

Today, Claudia and her team, which includes people from Guatemala, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Mexico, use traditional recipes to make their pastries.

WTVR

"We put our heart into everything we make to be proud of what we serve," she said.

Even though the bakery is only open three days a week, Claudia and her staff work every day to prepare fresh pastries.

"We only open from Thursday to Saturday, but we work from Monday to Sunday to keep up with the demand," Glazier explained.

WTVR

Claudia started selling her pastries at The Williamsburg Farmers Market, but she always dreamed of having a larger space in Petersburg.

"I loved the old buildings in Petersburg," she said.

As business continues to grow, Claudia plans to expand into the next building by the end of September. This will give her customers more space to enjoy their pastries with coffee.

"Every day, I live the dream," Glazier said, looking forward to the future.



