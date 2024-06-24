Richmond police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 66-year-old woman.

Claudette McCord, who was reported missing by her family, was last seen at 12:16 p.m. Monday leaving her home on the 2100 block of Boro Ridge Street on foot.

She was wearing a pink nightgown, and a dark-colored head wrap, and she may be carrying a black and white bag and an orange bag.

Claudette has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Claudette's whereabouts, you can call Major Crimes Detective C. Berlack at (804) 314-3976 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!