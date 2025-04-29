Virginia man gets double life sentence for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter, impregnating her

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A man convicted of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter was given a double life sentence in Colonial Heights Circuit Court on Tuesday.

In October, Bobby Gerard Clary was found guilty of two counts of rape by force, threat or intimidation, a news release from the Colonial Heights Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney says.

During his trial, the jury heard testimony from Clary's underage stepdaughter about being raped nightly, which resulted in the birth of a child.

"Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Noelle Nochisaki argued to the jury that the defendant groomed his step-daughter and that the DNA of the child proved that the defendant impregnated her. The jury agreed with Ms. Nochisaki and convicted the defendant of two counts of rape," the news release said.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Clary to one life sentence for each count of rape.

"At sentencing, Deputy Nochisaki argued that the defendant had preyed upon and impregnated his step-daughter. That the man, who was supposed to protect her and prevent this from happening, is the man who violated her and her trust. Deputy Nochisaki further argued that he showed no remorse for his actions."

The judge agreed, stating "every night, she endured a monster," and commended the victim as "a brave, young, and resilient young lady, whose credibility he never doubted.”

