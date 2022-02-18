Car that hit child on Southside is missing side mirror, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who ran into a child on Richmond's Southside and then drove off last weekend.

Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said officers were called for a report of juvenile hit by a car in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. That is near the Southwood Apartments.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Hoonsan.

Police said the car that hit the child is silver four-door Toyota Corolla that is missing the passenger-side mirror.

"The striking vehicle stopped briefly, and then fled the scene," Hoonsan said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is urged to call RPD Hit and Run Detective DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

