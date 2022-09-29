Watch Now
Man trapped in Richmond house fire dies

Richmond Fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, near Hull Street Road in South Richmond, after someone called 911 to report a person trapped in a house fire.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man has died in a Thursday morning fire in Richmond.

"Once on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the structure," a Richmond Fire spokesperson shared on social media. "Crews were able to remove an adult male victim from the second floor and put out a bulk of the fire within approximately 10 minutes. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."

The man's name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was first reported at about 7:47 a.m. and marked under control at about 8:14 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

