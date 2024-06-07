Shooting on Richmond's Southside sends man to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say they are now investigating following a shooting on the city's southside.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.

That's near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Warwick Road.

"Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," Richmond police wrote in a release. "The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!