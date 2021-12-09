Richmond woman killed on I-64

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond woman was killed on Interstate 64 when she crashed her SUV into a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.

Clarissa V. Simmons, 20, of Richmond, died at the scene of the crash which was reported near mile marker 213 (at the New Kent rest area exit) at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

"[Simmons] was traveling west on I-64 when [she] abruptly moved from the right lane to the left lane and then abruptly went from the left lane to the right shoulder where [her 2020 Buick Encore]

struck a disabled tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was fully on the shoulder and had its emergency hazard lights engaged," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "There was a service technician evaluating the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash. He was not injured in the crash."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.