Fallen tree kills city worker in Richmond park

Libby Hill Park
Posted at 4:04 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 16:04:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A City of Richmond employee is dead after he was killed by a fallen tree Thursday morning in Libby Hill Park.

Both the Richmond Fire and Richmond Police departments were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a tree that had fallen and injured an adult male.

When they arrived, the Richmond Fire Department removed the tree from the male. He was then transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RPD's Major Crimes unit at 804-646-6740.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

