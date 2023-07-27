Fans of all ages enjoy second Women's World Cup watch party at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of Richmonders came out to City Stadium Wednesday night to watch the U.S. Women's soccer team battle it out in their second World Cup game against the Netherlands.

The Kickers created an exciting, fun environment for fans to get excited for the second match. Pre-game, they had live music, food trucks and more. During the game the had two large screens playing the game for attendees.

This watch party is the second the stadium has hosted since the women's World Cup Started last week.

Last Friday, nearly 2,000 people came out to watch the U.S. Women's team beat Vietnam in game one, according to stadium officials.

Elisabeth Flannery loved the atmosphere so much Friday, she came again Wednesday night. She enjoyed the electric energy and how people were on the edge of their seats roaring.

She was joined by fans of all ages. Many said they came for the sense of community the event crested.

WTVR

The Garrity family said they came out to City Stadium because they share a love for women's soccer.

“I love watching soccer and it would just be great to have more than five people around me when there’s a goal," Jack said.

The energy around women's soccer is expected to only grow as Richmond will get a women’s pre-professional league next year.

Flannery called the announcement huge for supporting women's sports.

The game ended with a 1-1 tie. The U.S. will play Portugal Tuesday at 3 a.m.