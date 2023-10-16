City of Richmond working on pedestrian safety at 3 intersections

RICHMOND, Va. -- The city of Richmond says they are working now to improve pedestrian safety at 3 intersections in the city.

The intersections are:



Richmond Highway at Bellemeade Road

Belt Boulevard at Hopkins Road

Oliver Hill Way at Fairfield Way

According to the city, the improvements include adding high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian median refuges, accessible ramps, and pedestrian countdown signals.

"This $327,000 project is a continuation of the work by DPW to use low-cost, systemic, quick build improvements that provide proven immediate safety benefits through changing the built environment," the city explained.

If weather permits the city says work should be completed by December of 2023.

