Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

City of Richmond working on pedestrian safety at 3 intersections

City of Richmond Seal Generic
WTVR
City of Richmond Seal Generic
Posted at 2:07 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 14:07:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The city of Richmond says they are working now to improve pedestrian safety at 3 intersections in the city.

The intersections are:

  • Richmond Highway at Bellemeade Road
  • Belt Boulevard at Hopkins Road
  • Oliver Hill Way at Fairfield Way

According to the city, the improvements include adding high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian median refuges, accessible ramps, and pedestrian countdown signals.
"This $327,000 project is a continuation of the work by DPW to use low-cost, systemic, quick build improvements that provide proven immediate safety benefits through changing the built environment," the city explained.

If weather permits the city says work should be completed by December of 2023.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone