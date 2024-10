RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond runner and WTVR colleague Todd Kirkpatrick has created a unique 10-mile running route on Strava that forms the shape of a cat.

Known as City Kitty, the route starts and ends near Forest Hill Park in South Richmond and crosses the James River twice.

The route garnered attention on Reddit where runners praised the creative design.

Do you have a favorite running route? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom and let us know.