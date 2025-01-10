Richmond City Hall closes due to significant drop in water pressure

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Hall closed at 2 p.m. Friday due to a significant drop in water pressure, the city shared in a press release.

"While the exact cause hasn’t been identified yet, it is not indicative of a larger issue with the water distribution system," the statement reads. "City engineers are ready to investigate, and we thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this."



Services offered in City Hall are closed. Other city locations and services continue.

Residents can pay City bills at the EDI building at 701 North 25th Street, or South Side Plaza at 4100 Hull Street Road.

A grace period has been extended for bill due dates. See the table below for the grace periods for specific bill types.

Type Original Due Date Grace Period Due Date Real Estate Taxes 1/14/2025 1/21/2025 Admissions Taxes 1/20/2025 1/27/2025 Transient Occupancy Taxes 1/20/2025 1/27/2025 Meals Taxes 1/20/2025 1/27/2025 Delinquent Payment Arrangements As stated on Payment Agreement As stated on Payment Agreement plus five business days Parking Tickets As stated on ticket As stated on ticket plus five business days Utility Bills As stated on bill As stated on bill plus five business days Utility PromisePay Agreements As stated on PromisePay Agreement As stated on PromisePay Agreement plus five business days

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

