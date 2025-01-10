Watch Now
Richmond City Hall closes due to significant drop in water pressure

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 10, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Hall closed at 2 p.m. Friday due to a significant drop in water pressure, the city shared in a press release.

"While the exact cause hasn’t been identified yet, it is not indicative of a larger issue with the water distribution system," the statement reads. "City engineers are ready to investigate, and we thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this."

Services offered in City Hall are closed. Other city locations and services continue.
Residents can pay City bills at the EDI building at 701 North 25th Street, or South Side Plaza at 4100 Hull Street Road.

A grace period has been extended for bill due dates. See the table below for the grace periods for specific bill types.

TypeOriginal Due DateGrace Period Due Date
Real Estate Taxes1/14/20251/21/2025
Admissions Taxes1/20/20251/27/2025
Transient Occupancy Taxes1/20/20251/27/2025
Meals Taxes1/20/20251/27/2025
Delinquent Payment ArrangementsAs stated on Payment AgreementAs stated on Payment Agreement plus five business days
Parking TicketsAs stated on ticketAs stated on ticket plus five business days
Utility BillsAs stated on billAs stated on bill plus five business days
Utility PromisePay AgreementsAs stated on PromisePay AgreementAs stated on PromisePay Agreement plus five business days

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

