Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

After voters said no, Mayor, City Council try again to bring a casino to Richmond

urban one proposal.png
City of Richmond Resort Casino Panel
urban one proposal.png
Posted at 6:39 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:40:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after Richmond voters rejected a plan to let Urban One build a casino in South Richmond, Richmond City Council planned to re-introduce those plans at Monday night's council meeting.

"Richmond City Council has introduced this paper in order to meet deadlines in state law to place the referendum on the November ballot," a spokesperson for the city wrote in an email. "Council is expected to formally consider and act on the paper in June following public comment and input. If approved by Council, the Virginia Lottery, and Richmond Circuit Court will have to review and approve the referendum before it can be placed on November’s ballot."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is a supporter of bringing the casino to Richmond.

Possibility of Petersburg casino stays alive after bill clears House committee

Local News

Richmond voters may have final say on casino -- again

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
1:49 PM, Feb 17, 2023

"This is about more than just a casino,” Stoney said in a statement. “This is about the 1,300 good-paying jobs and estimated $30 million in additional annual revenue generated that would enable us to provide an abundance of new opportunities for our residents, especially those who live in South Richmond. It is critical that we continue to find ways to diversify the revenue streams that feed our local economy, which is why I am excited about another shot at this game-changing development."

During the 2021 election, 51% of Richmond voters voted "no" to the casino plan.

Richmond Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents where the casino would be built, said people in her district were overwhelmingly supportive of the project.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone