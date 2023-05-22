After voters said no, Mayor, City Council try again to bring a casino to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after Richmond voters rejected a plan to let Urban One build a casino in South Richmond, Richmond City Council planned to re-introduce those plans at Monday night's council meeting.

"Richmond City Council has introduced this paper in order to meet deadlines in state law to place the referendum on the November ballot," a spokesperson for the city wrote in an email. "Council is expected to formally consider and act on the paper in June following public comment and input. If approved by Council, the Virginia Lottery, and Richmond Circuit Court will have to review and approve the referendum before it can be placed on November’s ballot."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is a supporter of bringing the casino to Richmond.

"This is about more than just a casino,” Stoney said in a statement. “This is about the 1,300 good-paying jobs and estimated $30 million in additional annual revenue generated that would enable us to provide an abundance of new opportunities for our residents, especially those who live in South Richmond. It is critical that we continue to find ways to diversify the revenue streams that feed our local economy, which is why I am excited about another shot at this game-changing development."

During the 2021 election, 51% of Richmond voters voted "no" to the casino plan.

Richmond Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents where the casino would be built, said people in her district were overwhelmingly supportive of the project.

