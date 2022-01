RICHMOND, Va. -- After losing its bet last year on a voter-approved casino, the City of Richmond is weighing another roll of the dice as its neighbor to the south looks to get in on the action. An effort to revive the city’s arrangement with developer Urban One and hold a do-over referendum on its proposed casino in South Richmond is set to go before the City Council at its regular meeting Monday, Richmond BizSense reported.

