City Center proposals could result in the tallest building in Richmond

CityCenterGatewayPartners-hotel-rendering-768x398.jpg
<i>(City documents)</i>
A rendering of the 30-story hotel that City Center Gateway Partners is proposing for the Coliseum redevelopment.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 7:58 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 07:58:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. — As development proposals continue to be weighed for Richmond’s City Center project that would replace the Coliseum, teams vying to lead the mixed-use redevelopment are aiming high with their visions for a required convention center hotel. At least two of the four groupscontending for the project are proposing hotel towers that, if built as envisioned, could end up being the tallest building in Richmond – depending on how you measure it. City Center Gateway Partners, led locally by Capital Square and Shamin Hotels, is pitching a 30-story hotel in its proposal, which was among those that the city released in summary form in May after issuing a joint solicitation for the project last fall with the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority (GRCCA).

Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

