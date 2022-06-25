Watch Now
‘Citizen Ashe’ screening held at Richmond museum

Posted at 6:41 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 18:41:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts hosted the first-ever community screening of the documentary “Citizen Ashe” on Saturday.

The film about tennis legend Arthur Ashe follows his self-exploration and the pivotal decisions that shaped his life.

From his success of breaking down racial barriers, to his influence on athletes that came after him, the documentary told in Ashe's own voice explores the trailblazer, humanitarian and Richmond native's legacy.

After the screening, a panel was held with the producer of the film and Ashe's sister and brother.

