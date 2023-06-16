How family will honor dismembered Virginia teen this Father's Day weekend: 'Everybody was crazy about Cion'

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- Junius Carter will spend his Father's Day weekend holding a vigil and walk to remember his grandson, Cion Carroll.

The 17-year-old's body was discovered in the woods about two and half miles from his grandmother's home in Lunenburg County on Nov. 2, 2022.

The teen was shot in the back multiple times, dismembered and left in a shallow grave.

Provided to WTVR Cion Carroll

"[They] throw some lye on him. Put some lye on him I guess to dissolve the body," Carter said.

Virginia State Police are the lead agency in the homicide investigation that Carter said has gone cold.

"I just can't figure out, as small as the town is, that nobody wants to to say anything about it," Carter said. "We just can't get no answers."

WTVR

Family members plan to raise awareness and hopefully spur information about the case with a walk in Cion's honor in Kenbridge Saturday. The walk will also represent the steps the teen was supposed to have taken during his graduation from Henrico High School.

The family has invited anyone from the community to show their support for Cion by taking part in the walk.

"He meant a lot to a lot of folks, a lot of people, especially our family. Everybody was crazy about Cion," Carter said. "He was a good kid. He got caught up... We sent him down there to get away from up here."

The boy's grandmother, who he was living with at the time of his disappearance, no longer lives in Lunenberg County.

WTVR Junius Carter

Carter said the family is still grappling with grief and unanswered questions in Cion's murder.

Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.