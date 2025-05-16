Watch Now
Man shot during argument at Henrico 7-Eleven gas station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot in the leg during an argument outside a 7-Eleven gas station in Henrico Thursday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the convenience store located in the 6300 block of Horsepen Road.

Sources said two men were arguing outside the gas station when someone pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not yet released additional information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

