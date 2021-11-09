CI Sources: Guns stolen from Chesterfield store 'likely' already used in crime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say it's likely that some guns that were stolen on early Saturday morning from a Chesterfield County gun store have already been used in crimes.

The gun store is now boarded up after a thief drove a white Mercedes SUV through the glass doors of the Chesterfield County shop.

The Mercedes was swiped in a carjacking around 10:40 p.m. on Friday at the Colony Village Apartments off of Jeff Davis Highway. Less than a minute later, surveillance footage captured the SUV heading towards 288.

"People are ruthless. We live in a society nowadays where what's yours is mine and I'm going to take it."

Police said that just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, the man used the SUV to smash into the gunshop at a strip mall near Courthouse and Hull.

Multiple handguns were taken along with ammunition. Chesterfield detectives are working on the case and need the public to call if they recognize the suspect.

There were several random gunfire and drivebys in Richmond on Monday night.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. However, sources said that they believe this is just the beginning as more stolen guns are now on the black market.