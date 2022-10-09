Relative killed man, dogs in Dinwiddie shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect is in custody in a fatal shooting in Dinwiddie County over the weekend, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It happened in the Church Road area of the county, according to Burkett.

That is where Crime Insider source said a man was killed by a relative.

That suspect also turned the gun on the family's dogs, which were also killed, according to Crime Insider sources.

No other details were available at last check.

