Relative killed man, dogs in Dinwiddie shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Relative killed man in Dinwiddie shooting, Crime Insider says
Posted at 7:15 PM, Oct 09, 2022
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect is in custody in a fatal shooting in Dinwiddie County over the weekend, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It happened in the Church Road area of the county, according to Burkett.

That is where Crime Insider source said a man was killed by a relative.

That suspect also turned the gun on the family's dogs, which were also killed, according to Crime Insider sources.

No other details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

