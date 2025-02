RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Church Hill on Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along W Street just before 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. CBS 6 is working to get an update on his condition.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

