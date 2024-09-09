Church Hill Reunion is 'huge festival' to celebrate neighborhood's 'history and culture'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 45th Church Hill Reunion, dubbed a "huge festival" to celebrate the district's history and culture," took place at Ethel Bailey Furman Memorial Park on Saturday.

The event honors the iconic Richmond neighborhood's history while looking forward to the future, according to J.J. Minor, the Church Hill Reunion Committee's chairperson.

"We have a lot of history here, as far as 25th Street, Nine Mile Road, what it used to be like back in the day," Minor said. "So as a young person, I'm stepping over to the plate to carry on the mission of celebrating Church Hill."

Numerous notable figures from Church Hill include former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, state Sen. Henry Marsh and state Rep. Delores McQuinn.

Minor said attendees could sign up to vote or heck their registration.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about 45th Church Hill Reunion: 'We're still celebrating'

The event featured vendors and entertainment from several different bands and DJs spinning,

Minor said he was a young boy when he first attended the reunion.

"I was three or four years old back then. And so I had a chance to see some of the elders whom have gone on now, who passed on," he said. "I'm happy that we're still standing 45 years strong... It's important because we have to keep the tradition going."

