Why the Church Hill Juneteenth Day of Freedom is a 'sign of unity'

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens gathered outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond’s Church Hill for their 5th annual Juneteenth Celebration Thursday morning.

Benita Bazemore has attended the event that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States four out of five years.

“I just enjoy coming out. Proud to be here and glad to have the opportunity to come back,” Bazemore explained. “We should never forget the past and remember for the future — for the younger generation.”

Attendees gathered in a circle in front of the historic church for a liturgy of libation in honor of their ancestors, saints, and elders.

The crowd said aloud the names of those who came before them hundreds of years ago like Abraham, Sarah, Jacob and Esther. They spoke the names of the modern era including Martin Luther King Jr., Maya Angelou, and Verna Dozier.

“The reason why we are doing this today is to show a sign of unity, and to remember our history and to move into the future,” said Rev. Marlene E. Forrest, rector of St. Philip's Episcopal Church.

Rev. Forrest talked about a brokenness that was spurred from the birth of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in 1861 when Black parishioners were relegated to the balconies.

“We can heal that brokenness that people are still feeling and come together on this beautiful Juneteenth Day and say, ‘We are working towards racial justice and social justice and all of those things to make the world the dream god has for it,’” she stated.

The group sang gospel songs including “This Little Light of Mine” and “We Are Marching.”

Holding homemade signs, the crowd left St. John’s and walked for unity more than a mile to continue their joyful celebration with a sermon at Peter Paul RVA.

Worship remarks were made by BK Fulton, a movie, film, stage, and TV produce followed by African Dances performed by Ezibu Muntu.

“We need to continue to move forward together. We are all in this together. We may not be in the same boat, but we are all in the same ocean and sea of God’s love and care and compassion and kindness,” Rev. Forrest said.

The celebration concluded with a picnic, bounce house, games, and face painting at St. Peter’s Church on North 22nd Street Thursday afternoon.

