🍀Church Hill Irish Festival and Shamrock the Block aim to 'keep the traditions alive'

RICHMOND, Va. —The Church Hill Irish Festival and Shamrock the Block promise a weekend filled with music, food and local traditions in Richmond.

Stokes McCune, the head Leprechaun for the Church Hill Irish Festival, said the festival has ties to the neighborhood's historic St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

"This is an Irish heritage festival, so the church was built by the Irish here in Richmond back in the 1850s and we've tried to keep the traditions alive," he said.

The festival features Irish music, dancers, and food, including a coveted dish known as Irish Surprise, which contains corned beef and cabbage.

“I can't tell you everything it's in it because it's a big secret, but it's delicious,” McCune added.

The festival also aims to support local organizations, such as the Church Hill Boys and Girls Club and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

McCune said there is no need to be worried about parking.

“We have 16th and East Broad Street," he said. "We have shuttles running from there both days, and we also have parking deck at 200 Orleans Street down near Rockets Landing bringing folks up to both days."

The 39th annual Church Hill Irish Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on North 25th and Broad streets.

Additionally, the 19th annual Shamrock the Block will take place in Scott’s Addition starting at noon on Saturday. The free outdoor festival on Leigh Street between Movieland and Midtown Green, features live music, food, and vendors, along with various drink options.

The event benefits Project Local, a nonprofit that supports small foundations and charities in the Richmond area.

