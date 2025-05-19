Church crimes disturb Petersburg pastor: 'Makes you wonder what will they do'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are asking for the community's help to identify a man suspected in a series of recent church burglaries throughout the city.

It's been 10 days since someone broke into God's Love Ministry Church, ransacked the place and stole items.

"Targeting churches is almost like a cry for help," Pastor Meichell Pride, with God's Love Ministry, said. "If they don't respect the House of God, it makes you wonder what will they do."

David and Meichell Pride are still processing the violation of their church.

"Doesn't feel as free, because you know you've been violated," Pride said.

The pastors say money they normally would spend to help the community is now going to security cameras and upgrades.

While Petersburg Police would not discuss the church burglaries or the suspect with me, they did release a statement asking the community for help identifying this man. Sources tell me that Petersburg Police officers have gotten into two foot pursuits with the suspect.

Those same sources also said nearly a dozen churches in the city may have been burglarized.

The burglaries are why Petersburg Vice Mayor Pastor Darren Hill is inviting pastors and all faith-based leaders to a round table discussion on June 9 to discuss security and ways to stay safe with the help of the police.

"So they can try to maybe go through their security, see what they can do to better secure their churches and their synagogues and their temples," Hill said.

The Prides have a message for anyone involved in the church break-ins.

"If you need some help, if you're really out on a limb, reach out," Pastor Meichell Pride said. "Nobody's going to judge you but you need some help because you're taking from those that are trying to help you. We want to help you. We don't want to take from you but you've got to start with you."

The June 9 round table is open only to pastors and other faith leaders in Petersburg. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Petersburg Public Library.

Petersburg Police ask if you recognize the suspect or have any information about a church break-in to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

