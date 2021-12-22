Fire destroys home owned by former Va. Governor and U.S. Senator Chuck Robb

McLEAN, Va. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a Northern Virginia home owned by former Virginia Governor and U.S. Senator Chuck Robb. It was unclear if either Robb or his wife Lynda Robb were home when the fire was reported Tuesday night in McLean.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Fire burns home owned by former Virginia Governor and U.S. Senator Chuck Robb.

"There are currently no updates," a spokesperson for Fairfax Fire and Rescue posted on social media Wednesday morning. "Fire investigators must complete investigation before [a cause] can be released. Based on the severity of the fire it could take days/weeks."

Fairfax fire crews were called to the home in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people in the home suffered /non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.