Chuck E. Cheese offers free games for kids during grand reopening

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When Chuck E. Cheese celebrates its grand reopening next week, the big mouse will offer every child 30 minutes of free games.

The location, at 9030 West Broad Street in western Henrico, recently underwent a remodel and will hold a grand reopening event on Monday, October 9, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

"New features include the most popular arcade, sports and kid-focused games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor, a large format video wall, and screens with audio connected throughout the fun center to provide a more immersive entertainment experience for guests and birthday parties," a Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson wrote in an email about the event. "The Chuck E. Cheese experience has been reimagined to plus up the fun for families with more games, updated technology enhancements, and innovation within its fun centers."

The Chuck E. Cheese was able to stay open during the remodeling process.

