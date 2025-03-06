This woman is fed up with 'pitiful' condition of Colonial Heights street: 'There’s still a ton out there'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Litter has become an issue in Colonial Heights, with trash scattered from city streets to rural areas.

Christy Archileti has taken it upon herself to address the problem and has recently spent three days picking up litter along Archer Avenue.

While working with her towing company, she has observed the accumulation of "trash everywhere."

Motivated by the unsightly conditions and complaints shared on social media, Archileti began picking up trash. On her first day, she collected a total of 12 orange trash bags, followed by eight bags on her second day, and another 14 on her third day, for a total of 34 bags.

However, she expressed disappointment as the area quickly became littered again just hours after her efforts.

"There’s still a ton of trash out there," she added.

John Parlier, who has lived on Archer Avenue for four years, called it "pitiful" that so many "people throw trash out here all the time."

Sharlee Blizzard, another resident of Archer Avenue, said she has seen people littering while sitting on her porch.

"When they ride past, you see them just throw the trash, they just throw it on out their windows in the car," Blizzard said.

She expressed a desire to assist Archileti in her cleanup endeavors, saying, "Knock on my door next time and I’ll help you."

The litter issue extends to other areas, including the south end of the Boulevard. That is where Bradley Stuller, the owner of BMUU Auto, has organized clean-up sessions.

"We’ve gotten the BMUU Crew out here twice to go up and down the Boulevard here in front of the store," Stuller explained.

He views the litter as a reflection of his business and is committed to contributing to community improvement.

"Every day and every way, I choose to become better, and if this is what we need to do to help out, this is what BMUU will do," Stuller said.

The auto shop owner has also witnessed a woman regularly walking the Boulevard cleaning up trash with a pick-up stick and a bag.

He plans to involve his middle school softball team in a team-building exercise this Wednesday, where the players will participate in picking up trash along the Boulevard.

