Missing Dinwiddie teen who needs meds may be wearing tan overalls, deputies say

Missing Dinwiddie teen last seen wearing gray pajama pants
Posted at 11:53 PM, Apr 03, 2021
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a teenager they say is in need of medication and disappeared from his Dinwiddie County home this weekend.

Deputies said 16-year-old Christopher Wilson Jr., who goes by J.J., walked away from his home in the 11000 block of Asbury Road in McKenney at some point between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Christopher is a high functioning autistic and suffers from epilepsy," deputies said. "He left home without his epilepsy medication which he needs twice a day."

The teen, who is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds, was last spotted wearing gray pajama pants and white tank top.

"He may be wearing a tan overalls which were also missing from his residence," deputies said.

If you have seen Christopher or have information that could help investigators, call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

